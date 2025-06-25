Squid Game season 3: Creator dives more into spin-off ideas

In the past few weeks, we have heard comments suggesting that a Squid Game spin-off is still possible after the final season. Is it a priority? Hardly. For the immediate future, it does appear as though the top priority is getting the show out there and then also allowing it to stand on its own two feet. There is a chance to do something so much more on the other side.

As for what that “so much more” could be, there continues to be at least various ideas floating around — though creator Hwang Dong-hyuk seems to have settled on a few possibilities.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for SQUID GAME videos!

To learn more all about what we are talking about here, just take a look at what the writer / director had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

“I actually had this faint ideation about possibly a spinoff — not a sequel, but maybe a spinoff about the three-year gap between season 1 and season 2 when Gi-hun [Lee Jung-jae] looks around for the recruiters … There is that three-year period, and maybe I could have a portrayal of what the recruiters or Captain Park [Oh Dal-su] or officers or masked men were doing in that period, not inside the gaming arena, but their life outside of that. So that is some vague ideation that I have that could possibly be developed in the future.”

Hwang added that season 3 is 100% meant to be the end and there is closure to the story; however, he also does not want to be someone to fully rule out future possibilities. This is why there is a certain degree of openness here, and we will have to just wait and see what ends up being explored.

Related – Get some more insight into the final season of Squid Game and what is to come

Are you hoping to get a Squid Game spin-off not too long after the series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







