Squid Game season 3: Creator on ‘bleak’ tone of story

The premiere of Squid Game season 3 is a mere matter of days away from airing — are you ready for what is to come?

Well, we obviously are someone who still wants to be out here rooting for a happy ending and yet, such a thing is not guaranteed. Despite all the bright colors and the pretense of childhood games, this is a dark world where some terrible things happen. This is baked into the story and by virtue of that, all we can really do is prepare in advance.

Speaking to The Guardian further on the subject of the tone for the final season, here is what creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, had to say:

“The tone is going to be more dark and bleak … The world, as I observe it, has less hope. I wanted to explore questions like, ‘What is the very last resort of humankind? And do we have the will to give future generations something better?’ After watching all three seasons, I hope we can each ask ourselves, ‘What kind of humanity do I have left in me?’”

Now, there is still a chance that this could all be true and Gi-hun still survives the end of Squid Game … but we are still very much nervous. Just consider for a moment the mere idea that in order to stop the Games, he will have to give his own life. We’re not even sure that he has a life to go back to at this point, so that is certainly something to consider. The happy ending here could very well be at least this version of the Games shutting down for good.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

