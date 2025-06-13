Squid Game season 3 trailer: The final humanity test

In just two weeks, we are going to see the arrival of Squid Game season 3 on Netflix — the final chapter is almost here. Are you ready for what that could mean?

First and foremost, let’s just state that for quite some time, the entire team knew that this was going to be the end of the journey — all loose ends should be tied up, or at least addressed in a way that feels satisfying. That includes whether or not Gi-hun can save everyone and beyond that, what it really means to be saved in the first place. Is there a way to stop future Games, even if that means having to watch more people die?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see what is described as the “final trailer” for the hit show, one that does include a lot of action sequences, plus a reminder of what Gi-hun has gone through already. The metaphorical final boss here seems to be the Front Man, and there are two different ways we see that going. Sure, there could be a fight to the death, but is there also a way to turn him around? A lot of this may come down to belief in people, and whether or not the Front Man is just operating with the idea that there is no point in helping anyone.

From here on out, we anticipate every single episode will be jam-packed. There is also no guarantee that Gi-hun makes it out of this alive, and that is something that we are more than a little bit prepared for at this point.

