Squid Game season 3: Creator teases ‘best season’ so far

Just in case the bar was not set high enough for Squid Game season 3, know this: Per the creator, the best may still be to come.

In a new interview with Gold Derby largely about season 2 and the Emmy campaign, creator / director Hwang Dong-hyuk had the following huge statement to make about what is to come: “It’s going to be a mixture of everything you can imagine. It’s going to be more brutal, more violent. It’s going to be darker, and even funnier. … If I have to pick one season out of all three [as] my favorite, the best season is going to be Season 3.”

At present, there are at least some reasons to buy into this idea. First and foremost, remember that the stakes have never been higher for some of these characters following the second season. Gi-hun has been brought to the Front Man and yet, he’s also now being thrown back in the Games themselves. What in the world does that mean? It is something that you have to actively think about. Meanwhile, you have to wonder how many more people will die, and also if there is any way to influence someone like the Front Man at all. He is so set in his ways that he would never listen to anyone else? It is at least something that for now, you have to wonder and think about.

We do recognize that series finales for many shows are the hardest thing imaginable to nail; yet, it is also somewhat easy to have faith in Hwang. This is, after all, someone who has already brought us among the most creative content out there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

