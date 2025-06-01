Squid Game season 3 trailer: How will Gi-hun’s story end

As a part of the lengthy Netflix – Tudum presentation on Saturday, we did get a brand-new look at Squid Game season 3. So, what stands out about it now?

Well, in the wake of the massacre in the season 2 finale and the Front Man’s emergence, we wondered how the current cycle of the Games was going to continue. Would it, or would the powers-that-be just decide to start anew instead? There were a few different ways in which they could go but in the end, they opted to make a simple choice: Keep things going somehow.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full trailer from start to finish, one that indicates that Gi-hun is going to be put back with some of the same competitors that we saw over the course of season 2. Why keep this going? How do you even do that? We imagine that the challenges are going to get even more brutal from here on out.

One of the interesting questions at this point is not just whether Gi-hun can survive the Games; instead, it comes down to whether or not he can survive the trauma. He came into this with the goal of trying to shut it down and now, he could have to watch people die all over again. You do get a glimpse in this preview of the character wearing a black suit, which does make us think that he could get closer to the end again. Whether or not that happens, though, is something that we’ll have to wait and see on.

In the end, we just want Squid Game to be every bit as daring as we’ve seen in the past. If that happens, we’ll be more than a little pleased.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

