Squid Game season 3: Lee Jung-jae nervous about fan reaction

For those who are currently unaware, the premiere of Squid Game season 3 is going to be coming in just a matter of weeks. This is the final chapter of the Netflix series and with that, we do tend to think that we’re going to see a lot of significant advance in the story.

Yet, at the same time, does that mean we are building towards a satisfying conclusion? Hardly. The truth of the matter here remains that this is a dark, at-times intense look at income inequality. We know that Gi-hun came back to the Games to try and stop them for good but at the same time, we are not altogether sure that this is something that is possible with just one man fighting the power. Even if he is successful, there is a chance that he gives his life in the process.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for SQUID GAME videos!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, star Lee Jung-jae made it clear that he personally is quite happy with how the show ends … but he also recognizes that not everyone else may feel that way:

“We are going to be releasing quite soon, I am very nervous. I know that a lot of you out there are curious about what’s going to happen in season three, but all of us are more curious about how much you’re going to enjoy it. So I can’t wait, I’m very nervous.

“… I’m happy with how it ended but I know that the fans out there, they each have what they want to see happen, so I really am curious about how they’re going to respond to it. And I’m very nervous to find out.”

Ultimately, we hope that there is some victory — even if Gi-hun does not make it out in one piece, we do hope that his efforts do not go in vain.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Squid Game now, including other insight on what’s ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Squid Game season 3?

How do you think the series is going to end? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







