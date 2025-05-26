Squid Game season 3 spoilers: Creator on painful games

In just one month’s time you are going to be seeing Squid Game season 3 arrive at Netflix — and of course, there is a ton of drama to come.

So what will be the forefront of the story? Well, here is where we remind you that there is a lot of pain that could be coming with Gi-hun’s fate at the center of it. We are entering the last chapter here on the other side of that devastating Front Man twist and moving forward, we do feel as though everything is going to continue to be rather painful as he has to figure out if he can still destroy this institution.

Then, there are the games themselves. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is what Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had to say on the subject of what is to come:

“In the case of season 3, I wanted to introduce games that could really show the lowest bottom of human beings, because the series itself is reaching its climax. I wanted very intense games to bring out the bottom parts of human nature.”

In the end here, let’s just remember that the show has always been about how low the rich are going to stoop to when it comes to exploiting the poor. We have no real reason at this point to think that everything is going to change, unless of course Gi-hun actually finds a way to make that happen … but doing that is going to be so much harder than you could ever imagine. We hope that there is a happy conclusion to this story but at the same time, we do not think that anything can be guaranteed here.

