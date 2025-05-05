Squid Game season 3 teaser trailer reveals Gi-Hun’s fate, more

As many of you may have heard at this point, Squid Game season 3 is going to be the final one on Netflix — are you ready for what that means?

Before we dive into the newly-released trailer via the streaming service, let’s just start things off here by noting what transpired at the end of season 2. Gi-hun found himself immersed in yet another round of games, one where he was eager to try and take them down from within. Unfortunately, he found himself eventually thwarted by the Front Man, who was undercover the entire time as one of the other players. He also ended up losing one of the few friends he had in Jung-bae.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for SQUID GAME videos!

If you head over to this link now, you can see the first teaser for the new season of the South Korean drama, one that does reveal that Gi-hun is still alive and beyond that, he is seemingly brought back down to participate in the games once more. A lot of the contestants from season 2 (at least the living ones) are still there, which is evidence that the show may not be starting completely over. Yet, at the same time we did see the new robot teased above, perhaps for a modified “Red Light, Green Light” game.

The teaser does showcase that there are some other new games still ahead, some tragedy, and in general, chaos both within the competition and outside of it. We do hope that the producers have created some sort of way in which to deliver a satisfying conclusion that is not completely bleak on all fronts. We recognize that this show is meant to be dark, but does that mean the games do have to continue in perpetuity?

Related – Get more insight now on Squid Game season 3, including more on what is ahead

What are you the most excited to see heading into the Squid Game season 3 premiere?

Not only that, but do you have any predictions for how the story is going to conclude? Share right now in the comments, and also come back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







