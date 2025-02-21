Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4: Chaos knows no bounds

Want to know a little bit about Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 heading into Showtime next week? Well, let’s start by stating the following: There is all sorts of carnage on the way.

Judging from the fact that the title for this story is “12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis,” which is both absurd and also hilarious at the same time. It is a clear reminder that there is a lot of unfolding in the past, and we wonder if a lot of it is tied to the discovery of Coach Scott. Did he burn down the cabin? If so, do they murder him? Or, do they murder him regardless? These are at least some of the questions everyone should be asking at least to a certain extent…

Below, you can see the full Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 synopsis, which certainly helps to set the stage:

The Yellowjackets attempt to spin a hundred suspicions into proof. Coach Scott has an existential meltdown and wonders if the universe really does hate him. Meanwhile, Jeff embarks on a crusade to make things right energetically. Shauna is forcibly committed to some me time” and confronts the walking disaster she’s turned into. Spoiler: it’s not a spa day.

There’s also another wrinkle to the Shauna story that we are actively thinking about here, and it has a lot to do with who is watching her in the present day. Is it Mari? Melissa? A family member of the two? Someone unexpected? These are the ways that we can keep on our toes, but we really just hope in general that the present-day story is able to find its rhythm after it has certainly been a little bit uneven though the airings that we have seen as of right now.

