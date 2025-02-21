Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3: Was Coach Ben captured?

Through much of Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3, it felt pretty clear that we were going to see Coach Ben’s humanity tested.

Is this guy really the person responsible for what happened to the cabin? It is still easy to suggest that, mostly because he clearly has the biggest motive. He is someone who hates what the team has become in the wilderness, and may have thought this was the best way for him to survive.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

Yet, here is where things get crazy. Despite him capturing Mari against her will, he opts not to kill her. He gives her hot chocolate, contemplates what is next, but eventually does opt to release her. He clearly does not want to give in to at least some of his more brutal instincts, but this decision comes back to bite him as he does eventually find himself captured. The question now becomes quite simple: What in the world becomes of him?

Given that we have yet to see Ben in the present, it is fairly easy to argue that he is going to become dinner at some point in the near future. However, is there also a chance that he could escape again? Or, cause some sort of resistance? The #1 thing that we do keep coming back to in our mind at this point is all the indications that out in the wilderness, things are going to get worse far before they ever get better. If that is truly the case, what does that mean for a lot of Yellowjackets themselves? There are certainly going to be more deaths, and technically, that could refer to either timeline. After all, we did just lose Natalie in the present!

Related – Get a larger sense now of what is coming on Yellowjackets next week

What did you think about the events of Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3?

What do you think Coach’s future will be? Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







