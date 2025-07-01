The Bear renewed for season 5, FX confirms

Just a matter of days following the end of The Bear season 4, FX has made it official: There will be a season 5 coming down the road.

We do recognize that in the wake of the season 4 launch, there were a number of questions all about whether or not it could be the end of the series. After all, Carmy decided to quit the restaurant and with the clock running out of time, there was a legitimate chance that the whole place could be shut down. Can you undo some of that? Or, is the whole point trying to turn this stuff around? These are the questions that should be answered in due time! The core cast is contractually committed to coming back for at least this season, and we’ll see where things go from here.

In an official statement, FX Chairman John Landgraf had the following to say about bringing the show back:

“The Bear continues to be a fan favorite worldwide and their response to this season—as seen through incredibly high viewership—has been as spectacular as any of its previous seasons … Year-in and year-out, Chris Storer, the producers, cast and crew make The Bear one of the best shows on television, and we are excited that they will continue to tell this magnificent story.”

There will be opportunities moving forward for there to be larger discussions around a premiere date (and we are happy to have them), but a lot will be based on filming. In the past, we know that a lot of work has been done in the late winter / spring, but that could change now that Jeremy Allen White and the rest of the core cast have more responsibilities than ever before.

