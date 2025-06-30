The Bear season 5: If renewed, what should change?

As many of you out there are more than likely aware at this point, there is no official The Bear season 5 renewal at the moment. Are we hopeful? Absolutely, but still cognizant of the fact that bringing a show back like this may take a reasonable amount of time. The cast are all off doing other things, and insofar as we know, there are not any scripts even written yet for another chapter.

So now that we have said all of this, it is worth noting that there could be some changes … or there really should be if the show does come back. Note that here, we are not even talking that much about the story — though it would be nice if the show did eventually up the pace again to give us more of the energy that we had the first two seasons.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE BEAR reviews!

What really needs to change at this point is FX and Hulu being SO secretive about the show that it serves as a detriment to the product. The promotion for season 4 in advance of the premiere was minimal, making it harder for the show to have an impact. The binge release still hurts long-term conversation. Finally, and perhaps most annoyingly, episode titles were not even viewable for the first 24 hours, give or take, following the show’s premiere. This meant that all ten episodes blended together even more as the streaming service and The Bear’s production company treated the series like Fort Knox.

We are as sensitive to spoilers as anyone out there, and certainly understand the value of the powers-that-be wanting to keep as much under wraps as possible. Yet, there was something incredibly odd about doing this for a show like this. What was the biggest spoiler in season 4? Probably Carmy wanting to quit in the finale, but even that is hardly a red wedding. The cameo by Brie Larson in the wedding was big but even with that, we know this show loves its guest stars.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on The Bear and what could be coming

Do you think FX and Hulu should reconsider their release strategy if The Bear comes back?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







