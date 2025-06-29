The Bear season 5: A long wait for renewal news?

It is still strange to think that we are days removed from the end of The Bear season 4 and yet, still there is no news regarding season 5. Sure, there are plenty of network shows that are left waiting in the lurch for weeks / months after their finales, but few of them are prestige shows and perennial Emmy contenders.

To put things in perspective, the Jeremy Allen White series is in a position now that we really have not seen since the end of Ted Lasso season 3. Both shows ended with finales that felt like they could function as series-enders and yet, there is still a chance for something more to eventually arrive. With the Jason Sudeikis comedy, we were left to wait years before a renewal was decided. With that, what are we getting here?

While nothing is guaranteed or even close to it, what we will say at this point is that if we are lucky, we are going to be able to get news on season 5 over the next several months. We do not think that this will be the same situation as Ted Lasso mostly because The Bear operates under a different structure. It takes far less time to film and within that, would be easier to schedule for much of the cast. Also, its creatives are separate from the performers, meaning that there can be somewhat more of a balanced approach.

The important thing here is that executive producer Christopher Storer already has an idea for what season 5 could look like. That wasn’t the case for Sudeikis after season 3, and it took years to really get that together. Getting a renewal for season 5 may not be that much of a challenge; that will at least give us the luxury of knowing more is coming while we wait for everyone on-screen to be available at the same time. That could still prove to be a challenge.

