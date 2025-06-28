The Bear season 4: Star on possible series finale

Was the recent season 4 finale of The Bear actually the end of the entire show? There is already a lot of debate over this, and for good reason.

After all, just consider what we saw in the recent season 4 finale titled “Goodbye.” Carmy informed Sydney that he planned to walk away from the restaurant, and the consequences of that are pretty darn clear. She, Sugar, and Richie would be in charge of running it, but that may not even be possible given that the clock ticked down to zero. The money may be gone.

Just in case you were wondering whether or not the cast knew whether or not the show would be back after that, the answer is “no.” Speaking to Variety, Tina herself in Liza Colón-Zayas had the following to say:

“I don’t know [what the future holds]. I really don’t … We don’t know. We don’t know the change in strategy — with Carmy [Jeremy Allen White] leaving behind the need to pull off chaos, and sticking with consistency — how that may have affected word of mouth, whoever’s coming in. Maybe that’s the Hail Mary. I honestly don’t know. Is there any Hail Mary that can come through now that that clock has reached zero? I don’t know. I don’t want it to end.”

We have reported already that executive producer Christopher Storer does apparently have an idea for a season 5 of The Bear, but there are no scripts as of yet. Many core cast members are under contract, but trying to schedule it out could prove to be challenging. Personally, it does feel like having Carmy could back to food would be an ideal way to finish the show, even if this does not mean he comes back to the restaurant.

