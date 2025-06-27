The Bear season 5: Will Jeremy Allen White, cast return?

Just over 24 hours after the premiere of The Bear season 4 on FX and Hulu, we do have a slightly better sense of the future.

So, what exactly does that mean in this instance? Is there an idea that is set for what the next chapter looks like? Well, we can at least shed a little more light on it now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE BEAR reviews!

According to a new report from Variety, executive producer Christopher Storer does have an idea for another season of the show, but no scripts have currently been written. Meanwhile, the core cast (led by Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri) are currently under contract for another season of the show. The problem comes down to making certain that everyone is available at the same time. Edebiri and White have multiple film projects; meanwhile, Ebon Moss-Bachrach is currently a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is hard at work now on the latest Avengers movies.

We do tend to think that the most-likely scenario with the future of The Bear is that everyone will take some time, pursue other interests, and then circle back for one final chapter. It does feel like there is a path to Carmy eventually finding his way back to the kitchen — or at the very least, back to food. Whether he comes back to the restaurant itself is something that remains to be seen. We just want to see something that allows the show to end on a high note, especially since the four season suffered from being too drawn-out and having every character hit an emotional revelation at the same time.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on The Bear, including the events of the season 4 finale

What are you most eager to see moving into The Bear season 5 when it arrives?

Do you think at this point that it is actually going to happen? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







