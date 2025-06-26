The Bear season 4 finale: Is Carmy leaving for good?

Given the long journey that we went on throughout The Bear season 4, of course we anticipated some sort of dramatic end. Did the series deliver on that? We would argue so, and it makes a season 5 at this point all the more challenging.

After all, Carmy is seemingly at a point now where he is learning the wrong lessons from things. He is obviously a great chef, but he does not enjoy the work and the chaos. Because of that, he is looking to leave the restaurant altogether! He surprised Sydney when she learned that he was taking himself off the partnership agreement, meaning that his future is heading in a rather mysterious direction. Is he just going to spend his days hanging out with Claire? Or, is he running from his problems? All of this is complicated.

Of course, it does feel like Jeremy Allen White’s character is trying to find a certain element of peace in his life, and the idea of that is 100% something that we more than understand. Yet, at the same time he may never be able to find it doing what he is. We hoped that there was a different way to bridge the gap, especially since the restaurant is also seemingly out of money.

So what will the next season look like, provided there is one? Carmy may take a little bit of time to find himself, and as for the staff of the Bear, we could be seeing a situation here where Richie, Sydney, and Sugar all are able to make some positive steps forward. Meanwhile, at the same time the whole sandwich business could actually be what saves the whole establishment — provided it can be moved about at a fairly low cost.

