The Bear season 5: Is it renewed, canceled? The latest

Given that today does mark the premiere of The Bear season 4 on Hulu, why not take a moment to dive more into season 5?

First and foremost, we should go ahead and say that surprisingly, the culinary series has faced a somewhat uncertain future for a while. Once upon a time, it looked like there was a chance that season 4 could be the final one; as a matter of fact, we wondered that extensively back when we heard that a lot of filmed back at the same time that season 3 did. However, that was never confirmed by Hulu or FX. Meanwhile, it does feel like there is at least some openness to keeping the story going.

Even if the reviews for season 3 were weaker than what we saw back in season 1 or season 2, at the same time we do still tend to think that more could be coming for as long as the producers want to make it. After all, this is a summer event series with a loyal following, and it has also made stars out of Jeremy Allen White (who was known to some already from Shameless), Ayo Edebiri, and many others. It is unique in how its promotion is relatively under the radar — then, it comes out and tries to dominate the conversation.

So while we are hopeful that a season 5 will happen, the one thing we will say here is that it is rather questionable timing to release this season just a day and a half before the third and final Squid Game season airs on Netflix. In doing this, you do run a rather hefty risk that the show gets a little bit lost in the shuffle — and who in the world would want to see that happen?

