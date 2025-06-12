The Bear season 5: Is a renewal possible?

In just a matter of weeks, The Bear season 4 is going to be available for streaming on Hulu — so are we close to the end of the run?

We do tend to think that when it comes to long-term uncertainty, we are at a point where there is a little bit more than there has been before. A season 5 is not guaranteed, and we have yet to hear of any footage being shot in advance. (Some material for season 4 was filmed around the same time as season 3.) This is also not one of those series that is designed to go on for some extremely long period of time, so without question this is another thing that is currently lingering around in our mind.

So could season 4 be the end? Unless FX just drops that announcement on us last minute, we doubt it; however, it makes sense that there could be conversation happening in some way about an end. As we get closer to the show’s premiere, it makes sense for the conversations to come out more and more.

To us personally, the future of The Bear at this point is less about what FX and/or Hulu want, and more about how much more story Christopher Storer and the team feel like there is to tell. You do not want to let the show go on long enough that it becomes an afterthought; yet, at the same time we can imagine there being a real drive to knock season 4 out of the park, especially since season 3 was polarizing and also raised a lot of questions as to whether or not it should be submitted as a Comedy at the Emmys.

