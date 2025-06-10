The Bear season 4 teaser all about Carmy, family

With the premiere of The Bear season 4 just a mere matter of weeks away from streaming on Hulu, why not see the latest teaser?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview that really does emphasize family more than anything else — and it also serves as a reminder that we will be getting a good bit more of Jamie Lee Curtis coming up as Donna. She had a memorable journey in the episode “Ice Chips” last season, as she decided to put many of her own struggles to the side to be there for Sugar as she gave birth. Moving forward, could she and Carmy also get on the same page? That is something more that you have to wonder for now, given their rocky history and her struggles even being at the restaurant dating back to the end of season 2.

Of course, we tend to think that this teaser is also yet another reminder that “family” can be defined in so many ways and through that, you can’t just classify it as one thing and one thing only. The restaurant itself is a family and Jeremy Allen White’s character needs to learn more and more how to lean on them. He also has to figure out that he does not need to simply create a culture of chaos in order to be successful. He has long been a great chef, but that doesn’t make him happy — can anything make him happy?

For now, we hope that season 4 brings Carmy closer to that end goal — and perhaps realizes along the way that he is not actually as alone as he thinks.

