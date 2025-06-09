The Bear season 4 spoilers: Donna’s evolution

As many of you may be aware already, The Bear season 4 is coming later this month — not only that, but Jamie Lee Curtis will be returning! She had a memorable role in “Ice Chips” last season, though you can argue that she’s going to have memorable parts almost anytime that she turns up on-screen with this show. Donna is such a powerful character, mostly due to the history that she has with her children and some of the own trauma she displays.

(Yes, we know that this series gets labeled a comedy — there’s always time to debate that.)

For the time being, what we can say here is that moving deeper into season 4, there are some real opportunities here for catharsis. To get a better sense of that, just take a look at what Curtis had to say recently to The Hollywood Reporter:

“Donna’s ability to leave the room [in ‘Ice Chips’] and not make it about her is, to me, the real hope for the future of that family. That she has enough self-knowledge to know, ‘This isn’t about me. I don’t need to get any attention from anybody. I came to be of service to my daughter.’ To me, that whole episode hinges on Donna’s leaving, and the way Donna leaves is beautiful … In season four, there’s more of that.”

Honestly, that is one of the bigger season 4 teases out there, and that does speak heavily to just how mysterious a lot of things with this show are. If you are FX and/or Hulu, you really do not have a lot of incentive to spill the beans further than this. Viewers are going to watch — and more than likely, they will watch several in one sitting thanks in part to the binge model.

