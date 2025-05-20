The Bear season 4 trailer: Are the reviews in?

For those who are not altogether aware, The Bear season 4 is going to be premiering with all episodes on Hulu next month. (Or, to be specific, June 25.) Want to learn more about what is ahead?

Before we go into too much of a deep-dive here when it comes to the trailer, let’s just give out a few more thoughts about how everything ended. At the conclusion of the third season, Sydney faced a tough decision when it comes to whether or not she was going to leave the restaurant to take on a prominent new gig. Meanwhile, Carmy had learned that there was a certain review about to be coming in for his restaurant, but that he had yet to see what it was.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the trailer that starts to answer some of these questions, including just what the true nature of that review really was. It does seem as though The Bear received some positive marks, but also some negative ones due to consistency. At this point, it does feel like one of the problems here is Carmy’s own attention to trying to turn over the menu with new dishes on an almost-daily basis, pushing the staff to new levels of stress.

As for Sydney, the good news is that she does still appear to be around. Is she staying for good? That is what feels like an active mystery. Carmy tries to insist to her that he is not interested in making the establishment such a terrible environment, but what is he actually doing to change that? This is where you have to question whether his intentions really matter versus his actions.

