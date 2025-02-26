The Rookie season 7 episode 9 promo: Is James going to die?

As we look towards The Rookie season 7 episode 9 now at ABC, there is certainly a lot to be curious about … including James’ fate.

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and ask the question: Is there any chance that the show really kills the character off? Also, are they really going to do this right when Nyla could potentially think some of the wrong things about him? Things are going to get really messy, and the fact that the next installment is titled “The Kiss” should really be all the evidence of that you need at this point.

So where should we start off here? Well, we do think a lot of the upcoming story will be about trying to ensure that James is okay and it does feel like there is a legitimate amount of danger here. This is not one of those shows that is afraid to make big swings or kill people off, given that we have seen them do it before.

So how complicated are things going to become here? Well, let’s just go ahead and say Nolan’s role as a union rep could be roped into things, and that could be made all the tricky by some of the knowledge he has.

If nothing else, we really hope that James’ fate is wrapped up one way or another before the end of the episode. There are going to be some other things we’re left to linger on, so do we really need to do that here?

