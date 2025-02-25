The Rookie season 7 episode 9 return date: ‘The Kiss’

Is there a chance that we are going to be seeing The Rookie season 7 episode 9 next week over on ABC? Obviously, we recognize why there would be a demand. Of course, shows like this do have a tendency to have some breaks in the action here and there…

Without further ado, this is where we do have to share the unfortunate news that if you want more of the Nathan Fillion police drama, you are going to have to wait until we get around to March 11. What is the reason for that? It seems to be tied to a Congressional Address that is slated across a lot of the networks on March 4. Luckily, we do at least know that there are a lot of stories coming on the other side.

Below, you can check out the full The Rookie season 7 episode 9 synopsis with some other insight on what is ahead. One thing we will say in advance? The title here is “The Kiss,” and that is certainly curious:

The team mobilizes to locate a suspect after a deadly series of events affects one of their own. Meanwhile, Celina takes on her first case with Bailey’s help.

Why is this titled “The Kiss”?

We certainly wish that there was a good explanation for that at the moment but unfortunately, we are not so lucky. It certainly signals that there could be some sort of significant development with some relationship … or at least that is what we’d hope.

One more thing to keep in mind during the hiatus…

We want to see a season 8 happen and yet, nothing is confirmed there as of yet! If you want to see this series stick around, the biggest piece of advice we can offer is to continue to recommend the series to your friends.

