Will Trent season 3 spoilers: Will Ariana Madix return?

Following what you had a chance to see tonight on Will Trent season 3, do you think we will see more Ariana Madix?

Well, the first thing that we’re going to go ahead and note here is quite simple: We did not expect her story tonight to go how it did! Often when you have actors come onto a show as a version of themselves, it is some sort of cheeky cameo that is designed to be quick and easy. This was something that was actually more meaning for Ormewood, as she encouraged him to get back out there in the dating world and live his life. That was before the two actually shared a kiss!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more TV reviews!

So is there a chance that we are going to be seeing more of the former Vanderpump Rules star (and current Love Island USA host) down the line? Anything feels possible and in an interview with Swooon, Madix herself did note that she is more than open to making that happen:

“I would certainly be open to it … I definitely feel as though the scene left things with a bit of an ellipsis, as opposed to a period at the end of the sentence. They know where to find me.”

Personally, we do think it would be fun to see Ariana come on board as herself and shake things up once or twice a season, but this may also be a harder role to showcase more than that. After all, she is busy with a lot of other things; also, would it eventually become too meta to have Ormewood in a relationship with a fictional version of a real-life celebrity? Even if we never see her again, her first appearance had value to it.

Related – Be sure to get some other insight now about the next Will Trent + what to expect

Do you think there is a chance that we will see more of Ariana Madix on Will Trent season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments and once you do, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







