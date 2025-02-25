Will Trent season 3 episode 9 return date over at ABC

Following tonight’s new episode on ABC, it only makes sense to want to get a Will Trent season 3 episode 9 return date. So, what can we say about that at present? Quite a bit, and also a handful of teases all about what the next chapter of the story is going to look like…

First and foremost, though, we have to share some of the bad news — there is no new episode next week. We have been rather lucky to get a lot of installments every week since the start of the show, but it made sense that at some point, we would see some sort of a break. More than likely, the reason for this break at the moment is tied to a Congressional Address that is set to take place that evening — similar to a State of the Union in a way.

So when Will Trent season 3 episode 9 arrives next week, it is going to be with a story titled “This Kid’s Gonna Be Alright.” Want to learn more about what is ahead? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

Will and Faith dive into the high-profile murder of a famous rapper, uncovering a web of corruption stretching beyond the music industry. Meanwhile, Angie and Ormewood investigate an underground swinger’s club, where nothing is quite as it seems.

Out of all of these stories at the moment, the one that has the most comedic potential here is rather simple: Angie and Ormewood’s case. What they uncover there could be crazy and yet, they also have to figure out how to stomach being there long enough in order to get answers.

