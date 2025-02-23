Will Trent season 3 episode 8 video: Ariana Madix talks role

For those who are not currently aware, you are going to be seeing Will Trent season 3 episode 8 arrive on ABC on Tuesday, and you have a notable guest star to go along with it!

While Ariana Madix has played characters before as an actress, the Vanderpump Rules alum is going to be taking on someone here who she should very-much know quite well: Herself. Or, rather, a version of herself. We’ve seen other shows do this with various celebrities before, and we understand why — this is a way to try and bring a whole new audience to a series!

Speaking in a new video on her official Instagram, Madix describes further the experience of coming on board the show and being herself:

“It’s been so much fun playing myself, but playing a very over-the-top version of myself and my life … There’s a lot of things in here that ‘I’ do, that my character does, that are really fun and exciting. You’re gonna have to tune in and see all of my special skills.”

Madix’s character will actually also end up having some key interactions with a main Will Trent cast member, and those should help to further along the story in a substantial way. This is not just a case of stunt casting, as there is meaning behind it and also an opportunity to have a little bit of fun. One of the things that this show has always done a great job at is balancing out genres; you are going to see some dramatic moments for sure, but also reasons to smile along the way. What you are going to be getting coming up will not be any different in this particular regard.

