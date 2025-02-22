Will Trent season 3 episode 8 promo: A Scott Foley storyline

Come Tuesday night on ABC, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into some fun stuff on Will Trent season 3 episode 8. What can you expect?

Of course, we know that it can be hard to really hype up one storyline above any other, especially since for this episode there are apparently three different cases happening at once — and that includes a couple of big-name guest stars!

If you have been reading at the site already, there is a good chance you are aware of the fact that one-time Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is going to be appearing in this episode. Now, we can also say that Scandal alum Scott Foley is also going to be turning up! For the promo over here, you get a first look at the actor.

Who is Foley going to be playing?

Well, according to a report now from Deadline, Scott is going to be recurring as Dr. Seth McDale, described as “the confident and down-to-earth head of emergency medicine at a local hospital and Angie’s new romantic interest.” Does this mean that she will have a chance to move forward and find a new love elsewhere? At the very least it seems possible, and we already know that Will himself is seemingly moving on (or trying to) with Gina Rodriguez’s character of Marion Alba.

We’ll have to wait and see how some of these romantic story arcs go over the weeks ahead, but we do tend to think that they will add a sense of unpredictability to the show. You already have big question marks regarding each and every case under the sun, and now, you are adding to this questions about potential couples to go along with it.

