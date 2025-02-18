Will Trent season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Ariana Madix turns up!

We have known for a good while know that Ariana Madix would be on Will Trent season 3 at some point. With that being said, there’s a difference between knowing this and then actually seeing said appearance happen.

In just one week’s time, you can see a story titled “Abigail B.” that is going to feature the reality TV personality appearing as herself. This is an opportunity for her to riff on her on-screen personality, while at the same time getting some great stories from a lot of other characters, as well. (If you do love Will and Alba, there is a good chance that you are especially going to enjoy everything that you get here.)

Below, you can see the full Will Trent season 3 episode 8 synopsis with other updates all about what lies ahead:

Will teams up with Marion to investigate a chilling child trafficking case, uncovering dark secrets along the way. Meanwhile, Ormewood assists Ariana Madix with personal security, until a seemingly routine intervention escalates into violence.

Is this going to be the only time Will and Marion work together the rest of the season? We doubt that, and we really just hope that there is going to be an opportunity to see just how this relationship develops. There is obviously chemistry, but there is no guarantee that it’s going to work out — we know that Will has gone through a lot, and we’re still learning more about some of Alba’s own life experiences. What we at least like about the idea of the two of them working on this case is that they can approach things from totally different angles — and that feels like a great recipe to getting a positive result when the dust actually settles.

