The Witcher season 4 premiere date: February 2025 update

At some point this February, are we going to have a chance to get a season 4 premiere date for The Witcher? Rest assured that we want it, especially since production is over and at this point, the producers are bringing the series through the post-production phase.

Obviously, we do think that we are going to be getting news over the course of the next several months, but that does not mean that it is here just yet. The only thing to be hopeful for at present is that you will see the series return at some point before the calendar year is over.

Unfortunately, we do think that we are still far too early in the year for more news about the fifth season to come out. Do we think that it is going to be here before too long? Sure, but the question remains just when that is actually going to happen.

Our general feeling is that come spring or early summer, a premiere date will come out and at that point, some more details will arrive after the fact when it comes to what lies ahead.

As for what the story is going to be…

Well, we know that a good bit of it is going to revolve all around Liam Hemsworth stepping in as the new Geralt and by virtue of that, everything that comes along with the character having a new voice. We’re sure the producers are going to try to make it feel at least somewhat continuous.

One more thing to remember here is quite simple, as there has already been a season 5 confirmed by Netflix … and it is going to be the final one.

