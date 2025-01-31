The Witcher season 4 premiere date: Netflix re-affirms 2025

As so many out there are aware at this point, filming has already wrapped on The Witcher season 4. Now, with that being said, we have a pretty great chance here to look more and more to the long-term future.

So, what exactly can we say here about the show’s return? Netflix has shared a new preview that serves as a nice reminder of one thing: We are going to be seeing new episodes arrive at some point this year.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video that does confirm that the fantasy epic is coming at some point this year. There is no specific timetable, but we personally are looking more towards the summer or early fall as the top possibilities. With the information that we have, that at least makes the most sense — Netflix can already rely on shows like the final season of Stranger Things and Wednesday season 2 late in the year. They already have Squid Game kicking things off in the early summer, so they are okay on that front.

If you have not heard as of yet, the top story entering The Witcher season 4 is the major change behind the scenes, with Henry Cavill’s departure giving way to Liam Hemsworth coming on board as the new version of Geralt. What he brings to the role is to be seen, but we are certainly anticipating a show of equal scope to what we have had a chance to see so far. Why would we anticipate anything less?

A season 5 for the series has already been greenlit, albeit with the bad news that it will serve as the final one.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

