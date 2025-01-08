The Witcher season 4 premiere date: A January 2025 update

Is there going to be a chance that we get a season 4 premiere date for The Witcher this January? Well, there is at least a case for it…

As for where we start off here, it goes a little something like this: The Netflix adaptation actually finished filming some time ago for the latest batch of episodes and because of that, it is largely within the post-production phase. Everyone is working overtime to get them all edited and ready to go, but it will likely be a while based largely on the sort of show this is. Think of all the visual effects the producers need to implement here!

Because of that very thing mentioned above, we do tend to think it is highly unlikely, at least for now, that news on The Witcher (at least in the form of a premiere date) is out this month. If some information does drop, it could be in the form of a teaser. A late spring or summer launch for this batch of episodes feels likely; not only that, but it would also fit rather well into Netflix’s release calendar. Sure, they will have the third and final season of Squid Game at some point in there, but you can do that show one month and the fantasy epic elsewhere.

We know that the biggest thing promotional-wise that the folks Netflix have to figure out is how to market the big change with Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill. There were a lot of people disappointed to lose the original Geralt, but clearly everyone wanted to keep the story going! Since we’ve yet to see much footage featuring Hemsworth, it is hard to get a clear read on his performance; fingers crossed that changes before too long.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

