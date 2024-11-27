The Witcher season 4 premiere date: What is realistic?

For those of you who have not heard as of yet, production is done on The Witcher season 4 and with that, there is a lot to think about. Of course, front and center with a lot of this will be premiere dates, and what makes the most sense for Netflix as a company.

From the outside looking in, let’s just start things off here by noting that we recognize 100% that it will take some time for us to see the next chapter of the fantasy epic. For starters, you have post-production. Then, you have localization and promotion. The streaming service has their work cut out for them this time around, especially since the past two seasons have divided some fans and that’s before getting into the recasting of Geralt. The show had to do something after Henry Cavill’s exit, but will season 4 work?

Well, for now we do think that there is plenty of time for them to get the word out, especially since the plan does not appear to be to premiere the fourth season until we get around to some point in the summer of 2025, if not later. That’s how long it could take to perfect all the episodes, and to say that the show is back before this would be pretty unrealistic.

So is there anything that we could expect to see within the next three or four months? Well, we would not put it past the streamer to get some other tease out there to better sell the transition over to Hemsworth as a main character.

If nothing else, we do believe that this season is going to be intense, dramatic, and of course stuffed with big battles. Season 5 will be the final one, so the show has to set the stage for that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

