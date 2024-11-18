The Witcher season 4 premiere date: What’s left this year?

Rest assured that The Witcher season 4 is still coming to Netflix — the question is just when you will be able to see it.

First and foremost, we can note that the fantasy epic (starring Liam Hemsworth now in the place of Henry Cavill) has wrapped up production. A season 5 is 100% coming, and it has been revealed already that it will be the final one. There is a lot to anticipate and yet, we are acutely aware of the all-important TV fact that good things take time. If you are someone who works on this show, you know already that there is really no real reason to rush anything along.

Because of all of this, we’d argue that for now, there is little to no chance that we get premiere date news this year. Could we get something else? Maybe, but we are talking here mostly about some sort of photo featuring Hemsworth as Geralt. So far, Netflix has been shy when it comes to releasing a lot of information on it — sure, you have the photo above, but that’s more or less it.

The most important thing that the streamer has to figure out, whether it be now or at some point in 2025, is how they are going to present the remainder of the story to viewers, and get them on board even if they are a little bit disappointed about Cavill’s departure. Of course, we do tend to think that The Witcher is the sort of show still capable of delivering some great material, but there have been multiple seasons that were rather polarizing and that’s a hard thing to get around.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

