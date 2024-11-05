The Witcher season 4 premiere date: A November 2024 update

As there a chance that we are going to be hearing more news about The Witcher season 4 between now and the end of November?

First and foremost, we should just reveal here that there are reasons for discussion already! Production on the fantasy epic has already wrapped up and with that in mind, our goal is simply waiting to see what the folks behind-the-scenes of the Netflix show choose to show or not show. That is something that, at least for now, is a little bit up in the air, given that they do not have an obligation to share too much more of anything — at least for the time being.

After all, at the moment the earliest that we would expect to see some sort of premiere-date news to come out is when we get around the spring or early summer of next year, and there is largely one simple reason for that: This is one of those shows that needs a lot of time to put together in post-production. There are a ton of visual effects required to perfect things behind the scenes, and honestly, it really should not be something that is rushed.

The one thing that we do imagine Netflix will start to market hard, especially when we get around to early next year, is the new iteration of Geralt played by Liam Hemsworth. What makes him similar, or different, from the version played by Henry Cavill? We tend to think that this is something that they will want to have worked out pretty early on here. Also, we imagine that they don’t necessarily want it to be the only thing people are discussing entering the upcoming season or season 5.

For the record, we imagine The Witcher could return around mid-summer; we will see if that holds true.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

