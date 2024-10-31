The Witcher season 4 premiere date hopes as filming wraps

While we know that we are some time away from The Witcher season 4 premiering on Netflix, there is good news to still share. Filming for the latest batch of episodes has wrapped up per Redanian Intelligence, and that means the focus can shift over to the next important phase: Making sure that all of these episodes are good to air!

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to remind you that while it is cool that this batch of episodes is done, we are going to be waiting still a rather long time.

If you followed along the production cycles for the past couple of seasons of The Witcher, you know already that special effects for this show take several months — which should not be a shock given everything that has to be done to make the environments and battles look perfect. The absolute earliest that we would expect to see the series back is at some point in the late spring, though next summer feels more likely, all things considered. Some of this could depend on whether or not Netflix chooses to break the season into two halves.

As for whether or not season 4 is the final one, this is where we come in with a pretty emphatic “no,” as there are plans to see the series come back down the line for a season 5! The biggest change for both of these seasons is going to be Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt, and we still cannot sit here with a straight face and say that we know what this will mean from a performance perspective. Netflix has yet to release any sort of official trailer for what lies ahead, and it may be several months until they eventually do.

