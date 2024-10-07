The Witcher season 4 premiere date: An October 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get news on The Witcher season 4 between now and the end of October? Where do things stand?

Well, first and foremost, here is your reminder that the latest batch of episodes has been in production for a rather long period of time already. This is a season that does feature some big changes, with the biggest one being obviously the presence of Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt. We know that there are going to be comparisons aplenty between him and Henry Cavill, and that is going to be unavoidable. We just hope that Liam works to bring his own essence to the part without just bringing some sort of imitation to the table here.

Now, what more can we say at the moment when it comes to a premiere date? Well, we tend to think that a summer / fall 2025 start is realistic, and we are way too far away from any news about a premiere date this month. If there is anything that you can potentially expect to see announced this month, it is news when it comes to the end of production. Signs point to filming for season 4 wrapping before October is done, and we’ve already heard there are plans to kick off season 5 production at some point in the spring. This is poised to be the end of the series, and the early renewal was designed to make it so that filming for these seasons happened in a tight timeframe. This allows Netflix to get more of the show in the bank; beyond that, it also makes it so that there could be less of a break between season 4 and season 5 airing.

We just hope that moving into season 4, the stakes are high and there are some incredible emotional moments. We know that all the action sequences are going to be there.

