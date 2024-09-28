The Witcher season 4 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

So what is happening when it comes to The Witcher season 4 over at Netflix? We know that there is a lot to be curious about with the future of this show right now. Remember that Liam Hemsworth has replaced Henry Cavill, and production is still very much ongoing. There is also a season 5 that has already been greenlit, but it remains to be seen when the cameras are going to start rolling on that.

For the time being, let’s just throw things over to the following, all-important question: With filming where it is, can you expect news on a premiere date soon?

Well, let’s just say that patience is probably still going to be required here. While it would be great if we learned more about The Witcher season 4 by the time we get around to the end of the year, odds are it is going to take a little bit longer than that. Just remember for a moment that there is a lot still to be done in post-production even once filming is done, and this is not one of those shows that can just be turned around in a blink. You are going to see a lot of work required, and this is why we don’t expect the show back until the summer. If that is the case, a premiere date could be announced this spring … with a heavy emphasis on the word could.

Hopefully, in the interim Netflix will at least be kind enough to share a few new tidbits. One of the most prominent things we have right now is the image above, and we’re not sure the back of Geralt’s head is altogether exciting to a lot of people.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

