The Witcher season 4 premiere date: A realistic timeline?

As many of you may be aware at this point, The Witcher season 4 filming has been going on for a good while now. Is that a signal that the show is getting close to premiering again on Netflix?

Well, let’s just say for a moment here that this is not an easy question to answer, mostly because there are so many useful factors to determining a date. First and foremost, filming has to actually be done — there are some indicators that this may happen for season 4 next month, but we’ve come to learn over time not to view anything there with the utmost certainty. After all, dates can change all the time.

Once things are done in terms of production, this is where you then get into some of the other parts of the process here, which includes post-production and making sure all of the storylines are properly edited and prepared. This is something that takes several months due to all the special effects that are a part of the process here.

When you consider all of this, a realistic timeline for The Witcher season 4 is that you end up seeing it back at some point in the spring or summer. It feels almost impossible to expect it back over the course of the winter.

One silver lining

A lot of indicators out there suggest that the fifth season will start filming not too long after season 4 wraps. By virtue of that, there is at least a chance that there will be less of a break between season 4 and season 5 than there is between 3 and 4. Of course, at the end of the day the final decision here on launch dates will come down to Netflix, who can really decide to premiere shows whenever they want.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

