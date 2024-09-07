The Witcher season 4 premiere date: September 2024 update

We have made it a reasonable ways into the month of September now; with that, is more news on The Witcher season 4 on the horizon?

If you have not heard too much info on the future of the show as of yet, here is some of the stuff to be aware of at present. Filming has been going on for some time now, and the big, fundamental change is clearly the presence of Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt, replacing Henry Cavill. There is also a fifth season that has already been ordered, and the plan for it is to make it the final chapter. This means that there is a newfound sense of urgency behind the scenes here, or at the very least a desire to really tell a storyline that is pretty propulsive.

So while it does appear as though there are some specific plans now regarding the future for The Witcher, they do not seemingly involve a premiere date — at least not yet. If we had to render some sort of prediction here for a season 4 premiere date, it is that we could see it some time next summer. That feels like what would make the most sense, given that Netflix already has some other big-ticket shows for the first few months of next year, with The Night Agent potentially leading the charge. In late 2025 / early 2026 you have some other big hits on the schedule including Wednesday, Stranger Things, and potentially the third and final season of Squid Game. It feels like you’ll need some other huge shows to fill the gap in between.

Given that we are still several months out from this projected window, we do not expect a whole lot in the way of formal news for season 4. We’ll be happy at this point if there is a behind-the-scenes video or two.

