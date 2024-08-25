The Witcher season 4 premiere date: The optimal window

Does Netflix have a specific plan already when it comes to The Witcher season 4 and a specific premiere date? We do think it is fair to wonder, and for a number of different reasons. This show has been in production for a while, and we do think that there is a lot of nervousness and/or curiosity all about it.

The further and further we do go into the year, the more that one thing is starting to become clear: Netflix probably does know where they want to place the show now starring Liam Hemsworth. It may not be anytime soon, but we do think its release could help to set the stage for some other hits.

Basically, what we tend to think right now is that The Witcher is going to be arriving at some point in around 12-14 months over at Netflix. If that does happen, what it means is that there is going to be a great chance to see the show back in September or October of next year. This would then enable them to go on a pretty incredible run of content. Remember that in late 2025 / early 2026 the streaming service is going to have a combination of Stranger Things 5, Wednesday season 2, and also potentially the third and final season of Squid Game. That means that there is so much great stuff to anticipate.

Will the new version of Geralt live up to some of these other shows? That is the big, fundamental mystery that we’ll have to wait and see but rest assured, we are curious given that that there is a season 5 set already; not only that, but the plan is for it to be the final chapter.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

