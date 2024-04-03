The Witcher season 4 spoilers: Zoltan officially on board!

For everyone out there who is excited to see The Witcher season 4 premiere on Netflix at some point down the road, why not rejoice some new casting news? After all, another familiar face from the books and video games has been brought on board.

According to a new report from TVLine, you are going to have a chance here to see Seinfeld actor Danny Woodburn come over as Zoltan, a dwarf character who hopefully will be awesome on the show. Meanwhile, Sharlto Copley is coming on board as a bounty hunter named Leo Bonhart from the books. Meanwhile, The Following / Hap and Leonard alum James Purefoy is coming on board as a book character in Skellen.

A lot of this news is coming out at around the time that the fourth season is gearing up to get underway, and of course the biggest casting change at present is the one regarding Liam Hemsworth as the new lead. He is taking over the part of Geralt from Henry Cavill, who had the part in the past. This is going to be a huge transition for a lot of fans and while we’re sure that Netflix has done their best to prepare, at the same time viewers are going to be the final judge on whether or not it works.

In the end, our hope here is that we do end up seeing the fourth season for the series premiere at some point next year — but we’ll have other discussions about that before too long. As of right now, the primary goal here has to be simply working in order to ensure that this season lives up to the hype, and is every bit as exciting and broad in scope as we would want. We know that in a lot of ways, that is so much easier said than done.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Witcher now, including when the show may be premiering

What do you most want to see moving into The Witcher season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







