The Witcher season 4 premiere date: A spring 2024 update

With us now firmly into the spring, what more can we say about The Witcher season 4? Are we closer to some big news coming out?

Well, the first thing that really should do here is be realistic, mostly due to the fact that it’s going to be a quiet next several months. Really, the best-case scenario here is that we get a few details regarding filming and from there, we will have an opportunity to see a few teases from set. Production is slated to begin next month, and the big headline right now is the obvious fact that Henry Cavill will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth. One of the first things that is probably going to be teased here is some sort of new photo showing the new Geralt — Netflix will need to convince viewers that the casting change is okay, and we know that this is not always the easiest thing in the world to do.

So when is the fourth season going to premiere? Think some point in 2025 but unfortunately, that’s not news that is coming out this year. Heck, in a lot of ways we’d be shocked if that news comes out this year at all. There is just so much work to be done here, whether it be filming these episodes or getting them ready in post-production after the fact.

One other thing to keep watch on? We know that there’s been a lot of buzz around a potential season 5 renewal, and also rumors that this could be the final one for the show. Historically, we know that Netflix shows do not tend to last a long period of time, and it would not come as a shock if we are very-much closer to the end now than the beginning.

Let’s just cross our fingers now and hope that we’re on the cusp of something epic.

