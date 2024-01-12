The Witcher season 4: Laurence Fishburne comes aboard!

We’ve known one major thing about The Witcher season 4 for a good while, with that being the arrival of Liam Hemsworth. Isn’t it nice to know a little something more? We tend to think so and with that, we come bearing great news!

According to a new report from Deadline, you are going to have a chance to see the iconic Laurence Fishburne come on board in the role of Regis, described as a “world-wise Barber-surgeon with a mysterious past.” If you have read some of the source material, you may know a little bit about the character already.

In a statement confirming the casting, here is what Fishburne himself had to say:

“I’m very excited to be joining the cast and look forward to exploring the wondrous world of The Witcher.”

Just in case that is not enough for you, why not share the current synopsis for what lies ahead?

After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again.

While getting another great actor should be tremendous benefit to the series overall, we don’t think there is any real reason to beat around the bush here. The biggest question mark at present should have everything to do with just what the future is going to hold following Henry Cavill’s exit. Changing a lead is not an easy thing for any show to do, especially when you are bringing someone else in to play the same exact character. There is no guarantee it will work?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

