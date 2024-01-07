The Witcher season 4 premiere date: January 2024 hopes

Is there a chance we’re going to learn more about The Witcher season 4 over the course of January?

Well, the first thing that we really should do here is rather simple, and that is remind everyone that there is 100% more of the series coming to Netflix. Is it going to be different? Absolutely. As so many people out there are more than likely aware, this show has brought on board a new Geralt in Liam Hemsworth and with that comes a lot of questions. How similar or different will he be from Henry Cavill? We don’t think he’s going to come out and simply do an impression of the guy we’ve seen before, but this is definitely something to wonder about.

Unfortunately, there is no sense right now in wondering about a premiere date, mostly because we are still so far out from anything happening. The Witcher, like so many other shows out there, has already been subject to some delays due to the industry strikes of last year. We’d be shocked if we see any of the show back before we get around to 2025, largely due to the amount of time that is required to both shoot and then edit this show after the fact.

The most important thing with a show like this absolutely remains that everyone takes their time in order to make the story perfect. There is really no reason to hurry anything along behind the scenes and with that in mind, we’re better off just waiting for some teases. Hopefully we get some sort of reveal before January wraps up but for now, we don’t have a lot of optimism that a lot of things are coming. Why would we at this point?

