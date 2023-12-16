The Witcher season 4 filming: When is it starting?

If you do find yourself curious about The Witcher season 4 over at Netflix, it is pretty darn hard to blame you at this point! Many months have gone by since the end of the third batch of episodes, and there hasn’t been that much public buzz on the future of the series. Sure, we know that Liam Hemsworth is replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt, but what about everything else? That’s where a good bit of the mystery lies.

Based on some of the buzz we’ve heard online, though, you are going to be waiting for a good while to see the show back on the air. As of right now, production has not officially started on the fourth season, and we tend to believe there are a number of different reasons for that. Nonetheless, early indications suggest that these episodes will start filming at some point in the first half of next year. When you think about that alongside the lengthy postproduction process for a show like this, more than likely you are looking at a 2025 premiere date.

Will it prove to be worth that weight? Really, a lot of that comes down to the new lead, coupled with what is done with the story. The first three seasons of The Witcher have come under fire for some of the liberties they have taken from the source material. Coming up with the right story it’s probably the biggest overall challenge, especially when you consider the fact that special effects will almost certainly be there. This has been a pretty prestigious production for Netflix from the start, and it has the budget to go along with it.

Hopefully, no matter when the cameras start rolling on new episodes, we will get a few more teases on what’s to come. The more that is done to set the stage far in advance, the happier we are going to ultimately be.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

