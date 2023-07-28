The Witcher season 3 episode 8 (finale): Is this Ciri’s story?

As we do prepare to see The Witcher season 4 on Netflix at some point down the road, who is the true focus of the story going to be? All of a sudden, this becomes an even more curious question than ever before following what we have had a chance to see over the episodes that launched today.

After all, just think about what Ciri has learned about herself — or, the depths of who she could really be. She and Geralt are not exactly ending season 3 on the same page, and this is something that could be worth examining even further down the line.

What we do think is rather interesting is hear, especially in the wake of Henry Cavill’s exit from the series, what some of the powers-that-be are saying about Ciri’s overall placement within the story. Want to know more? Then check out what executive producer Tomek Baginski had to say (per Entertainment Weekly) in a making-of featurette that debuted alongside the final season 3 episodes:

“One of the more important things about Ciri is that we will slowly discover that she is the main character of the Witcher saga. Not Geralt, not Yennefer. It’s Ciri’s story.”

Meanwhile, Tomek also chimed in on the subject of who this character could really become, something that we imagine is going to be a huge storyline as we move forward on the series:

“We learned she’s powerful. We learned that this power can either turn good or bad, but even Ciri is not really sure who she really is … The more she discovers how to control what’s inside of her, the more she asks herself a question. Maybe she is the villain of the story. For a person that young, it is a devastating question to ask because everyone wants to be the hero of their own story… Maybe her real destiny is not to become a Witcher, a savior, somebody who is good. Maybe it’s to become a villain and to actually destroy the world.”

No matter what it is, just be prepared at this point for a pretty long wait.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

