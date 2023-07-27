The Witcher season 4 premiere date hopes over on Netflix

Following the end of season 3 this week on Netflix, what is there that we can say already moving into The Witcher season 4? Just how far away are we from seeing it?

Well, let’s just start things off here by saying this — we know that there is 100% more of the show coming. It was renewed, after all, a really long time ago! The reality is that to a lot of people out there, it is going to look and feel really different than what we’ve seen over the past few years.

For starters, the big thing is the realization that we are not going to have Henry Cavill around as Geralt anymore. Liam Hemsworth is set to replace him, and we will have to wait and see precisely what that looks like when we do get around to the show coming back. There could be other changes that come along with that, but clearly Netflix seems to think that they can replace this role and at the end of the day, still find a way to generate some buzz and excitement. That still remains to be seen.

We do tend to think that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes could have at least some impact on season 4, though not as much as many other shows given the fact that they are shot internationally and feature largely a cast from other countries. It’s going to be at least a year, if not substantially longer, until we see The Witcher find its way back. At present, the absolute earliest we could imagine having a chance to see it is in the fall of next year, especially since we often get a wait of 16-18 months between seasons.

Is season 4 going to be the final one?

Most likely not, as there has been some early scuttlebutt and rumors already about a season 5. Still, its existence will depend on a number of factors, and we will have to wait and see on some of those.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

