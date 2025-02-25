Grey’s Anatomy season 21: Who is Dr. Evynn Moore?

As we await more Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episodes airing early next month, why not share the latest casting news?

Even if the ratings for the ABC drama are not what they once were, one thing absolutely does still remain the case: This show does a better job than almost any other at bringing big names on board. Take, for example, what we are getting here courtesy of Lena Waithe.

According to a report from Deadline, you are going to see the actress / prolific producer appear in at least two episodes of Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Evynn Moore, described as “a brilliant and savvy former student of Catherine Fox’s (Debbie Allen) who visits Grey Sloan to help her on a unique case which happens to be for her wife.” Her wife is being played by former NCIS: Los Angeles actress Andrea Bordeaux. Waithe will make her first appearance on the March 13 episode.

In general, we do hope that the medical drama does continue to find ways to bring familiar stars on board the show, mostly do to the fact that it is only going to help to further accent the overall quality of the product. Also, it gives you something more to be excited about. The first episode back from hiatus is on March 6, and we know that in general you are going to be seeing a ton of episodes coming without a lot of interruptions along the way. Hopefully, that will help to compensate for the fact that we have waited so long to get the show back.

Here are more details on the March 13 episode, per the aforementioned site:

Meredith and Nick return to Grey Sloan to treat a liver transplant patient. Meanwhile, Bailey hosts an intern retreat at her home and Winston and Ben aid an unexpected crash victim.

