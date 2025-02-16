Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Hit the Floor’ details

You may have been aware of this for a long time, but Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 9 is finally set to arrive on March 6 after a long break. We know that there is a lot that needs to be sorted through when it comes to the aftermath of the winter finale, but what will some of that look like?

Well, the right place for us to seemingly start at this point is with a reminder that this past episode left the fate of multiple characters hanging in the balance. How the writers deal with some of that remains to be seen, and the same goes for what other problems arise at the hospital. With both Levi and Yasuda now gone, it means that there are less doctors in theory to help — will everyone else be able to handle the workload?

For a few more details now all about what is ahead, be sure to check out the Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 9 synopsis below:

The aftermath of the convenience store shooting brings chaos to Grey Sloan. Ben hits a wall with his new emergency preparedness plan. Romantic tensions surface for Owen, while Amelia and Winston disagree over the surgical plan for a young patient.

If there is a single story we are worried about…

Let’s not sugar-coat this at all, since it has to be whatever is happening when it comes to Owen romantically. How many times can we see this guy deal with romantic strife? Not only have we seen it happen on so many occasions over the years, we’ve also seen it with a number of different romantic partners. By virtue of all this, you are left raising these very-real questions as to whether or not there is anything more to explore here.

In general, we just want Grey’s Anatomy to dive into some new territory in the second part of this season. As for whether or not we’ll get that, it simply remains to be seen.

