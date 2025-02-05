Grey’s Anatomy season 21: EP still hopeful about season 22

If you are wondering at this point about the long-term future of Grey’s Anatomy at this point, let’s just say we more than understand! The series is coming back next month after a long hiatus, and the hope is that we are going to get at least a season 22 if not more.

Now, it is worth noting that in terms of live ratings, the ABC series is not what it once was. However, it performs extremely well via streaming, and we do think the show has made some moves already to try and be cost-effective moving forward.

Speaking per Deadline, executive producer Betsy Beers indicates that there is no sign Grey’s Anatomy is about to end, and there is still subject matter to explore:

“People always ask, ‘Do you think about this in terms of how long something will run?’ All we love to do is work on things that we love or are interested in, and that we would watch. That was sort of the key. I still think it’s a really fun show to watch. The great thing is, it’s a situation where you can bring people in and people leave, and people come back, and new people come in, and there’s always an engine for new personalities, new conflicts. The great thing and the sad thing about medicine is it’s always changing, and there are always new cases. As a setting, it’s great.”

At this point, our hope is just that an official renewal is revealed by April or May — that way, it can take some of the pressure off the rest of the season and we can just sit back and enjoy it. At the end of the day, we do think that is valuable!

